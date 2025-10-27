Monday, October 27, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G M Breweries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

G M Breweries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Delphi World Money Ltd, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd, R&B Denims Ltd and Samor Reality Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 October 2025.

G M Breweries Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 1136.85 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Delphi World Money Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 216. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20236 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5238 shares in the past one month.

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd crashed 8.43% to Rs 5.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32338 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10290 shares in the past one month.

R&B Denims Ltd pared 6.84% to Rs 131.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13609 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14133 shares in the past one month.

Samor Reality Ltd dropped 6.75% to Rs 62.06. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 531 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2968 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

