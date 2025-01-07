Business Standard

G.M. Breweries PAT slips 3% YoY to Rs 22 crore in Q3

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

The breweries & distilleries company's net profit declined 2.97% to Rs 21.97 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 22.60 crore posted in the similar quarter previous year.

However, revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) grew by 5.66% year on year (YoY) to Rs 165.84 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

As compared to Q2 FY25, the company's net profit rose by 1.38% and revenue increased by 11.3% in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 29.35 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024, up 1.31% QoQ but down 4.15% YoY.

Total expenses increased 3.6% YoY to Rs 615.86 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Raw material consumed stood at Rs 126.23 crore (up 5.95% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 3.47 crore (up 9.81% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On nine-month basis, the companys net profit rose 5.7% to Rs 68.58 crore on 2.6% increase in revenue to Rs 467.24 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

G.M. Breweries is engaged in the activities of manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic beverages such as country liquor (CL) and Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL). The company is the largest manufacturer of country liquor in the state of Maharashtra with a sizeable market share.

The scrip rose 0.34% to currently trade at Rs 799.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

