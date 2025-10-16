Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PHDCCI anticipates India's inflation to remain within a comfortable range over the next two quarters

PHDCCI anticipates India's inflation to remain within a comfortable range over the next two quarters

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

The record-low inflation offers a strong foundation for Indias next phase of growth. It is a moment of opportunity to revitalize private investment, stimulate consumption, and accelerate job creation, said Mr. Rajeev Juneja, President, PHDCCI in a press statement. Food inflation (Provisional) registered a 2.28 % year-on-year decline, extending its downward trend for the fourth consecutive month. Among categories, the sharpest declines were driven by lower inflation in vegetables, oil & fats, fruits, pulses, cereals, eggs, as well as moderated increases in energy and fuel prices. Better arrivals of vegetables, cereals, and pulses at mandis led to a correction in retail prices, he said.

 

He added, The moderation in food and fuel prices has provided much-needed relief to households and improved purchasing power. Going forward, we urge the government to leverage this price stability to enhance credit availability, ease of doing business, and export competitiveness, especially for MSMEs and labour-intensive sectors. This phase of low inflation should be complemented by accelerated implementation of infrastructure and logistics projects to lower input costs, further support for agriculture supply chains to prevent food price spikes, and continued focus on technology-driven productivity gains in manufacturing and services, he added.

We anticipate that Indias inflation will remain within a comfortable range over the next two quarters, supported by adequate food supplies, moderate energy costs, and prudent monetary management by the Reserve Bank of India said Dr. Ranjeet Mehta, CEO & Secretary General, PHDCCI.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI guv retains neutral stance with cautious approach even as some member suggest shift to accommodative stance, notes RBI minutes

RBI guv retains neutral stance with cautious approach even as some member suggest shift to accommodative stance, notes RBI minutes

HDFC Life Q2 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 448 cr

HDFC Life Q2 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 448 cr

Pace Digitek lists at premium

Pace Digitek lists at premium

Bajaj Electricals collaborates with TIH Foundation at IIT Bombay

Bajaj Electricals collaborates with TIH Foundation at IIT Bombay

Axis Bank Q2 PAT drops 26% YoY to Rs 5,090 cr

Axis Bank Q2 PAT drops 26% YoY to Rs 5,090 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon