G M Breweries standalone net profit rises 25.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of G M Breweries rose 25.26% to Rs 24.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.77% to Rs 152.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 146.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.152.40146.8620.6418.4334.8228.1133.3226.6124.9419.91