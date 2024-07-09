Kharif acreage up 14% on year, good gains in area under pulses, rice and oilseeds

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

According to the latest data, the kharif crop acreage stands at 379 lakh hectares as on July 8 as against 332 lakh hectares last year for the same period, up around 14% on year. Area under major crop paddy has increased by 19.30% to 60 lakh hectares so far in the current kharif season. The acreage under pulses spiked 55% on year to 36.81 lakh hectares. However, area sown to coarse cereals slipped by 29% to 58.48 lakh hectares. The acreage under Oilseeds were at 80.31 lakh hectares, up 54% on year. In other crops, the sugarcane acreage edged up marginally by 2.57% to 56.88 lakh hectares while the cotton area spiked 29% to 80.63 lakh hectares.