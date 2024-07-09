Business Standard
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Rossell India Ltd, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd, Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd and Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 July 2024.
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd surged 14.93% to Rs 245.6 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27329 shares in the past one month.
Rossell India Ltd soared 14.65% to Rs 655.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33036 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26362 shares in the past one month.
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd spiked 13.84% to Rs 139. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd exploded 12.87% to Rs 128. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 92796 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19300 shares in the past one month.
Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd jumped 11.46% to Rs 229.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 83747 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10825 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

