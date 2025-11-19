Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
G R Infra gains on securing Rs 262-cr EPC contract for Kosamba-Umarpada gauge conversion

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

G R Infraprojects rose 1.19% to Rs 1110.25 after it has received an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract worth Rs 262.28 crore for gauge conversion of 38.9 km on the Kosamba-Umarpada section of Western Railways.

The appointed date for the project is 15th November 2025, with a completion timeline of 730 days.

The contract scope includes earthwork, blanketing, supply of ballast, construction of minor and major bridges, office and service buildings with water supply and sanitation, platforms, station amenities, retaining/boundary walls, side drains, and complete track linking.

The supply of materials including small track machines is also covered, while the installation of new rails is excluded.

 

The project spans chainage 9.200 km to 48.100 km and aims to strengthen rail infrastructure efficiency and connectivity in the Vadodara division.

GR Infraprojects is engaged in the construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and build, operate, and transfer (BOT) basis.

The companys consolidated net profit marginally fell 0.3% to Rs 192.62 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 193.28 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 14.9% YoY to Rs 1,602.14 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

