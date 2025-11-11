G R Infra slips after Q2 PAT dips marginally to Rs 193 cr

G R Infraprojects declined 2.92% to Rs 1,120 after the company's consolidated net profit marginally fell 0.3% to Rs 192.62 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 193.28 crore in Q2 FY25.However, revenue from operations rose 14.9% YoY to Rs 1,602.14 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 260.39 crore in Q2 FY26, up 0.15% as against Rs 259.99 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.
EBITDA (net of other income) rose 2.8% YoY to Rs 120.41 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 117.15 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin stood at 9.76% in Q2 FY26 as against 10.38% in Q2 FY25.
On a segmental revenue basis, revenue from build, operate, and transfer (BOT)/annuity projects jumped 17.55% YoY to Rs 1,153.76 crore, while revenue from engineering, procurement, and construction fell 1.85% YoY to Rs 320.06 crore in Q2 FY26.
Meanwhile, the company said Vinod Kumar Agarwal has resigned as chairman and whole-time director due to health reasons. It added that there are no other material reasons for his resignation.
GR Infraprojects is engaged in the construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and build, operate, and transfer (BOT) basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content