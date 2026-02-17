Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
G R Infraprojects bags Rs 1,898-cr railway EPC contract in Madhya Pradesh

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

G R Infraprojects said that it has bagged a Rs 1,897.51-crore order for the construction of a new railway line from Km 124/400 to Km 165/380 between Bahari & Gondawali stations as part of the Sidhi-Singrauli new rail link project in Madhya Pradesh.

The project involves execution of earthwork, minor and major bridges, important bridges, viaducts, road overbridges (RCC box type), RUB/LHS, station buildings, tunnels, track work and other associated works.

The contract has been awarded under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode and is scheduled to be completed within 900 days from the appointed date.

GR Infraprojects is engaged in the construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and build, operate, and transfer (BOT) basis.

 

The companys standalone net profit jumped 37.70% to Rs 232.15 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 168.59 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 35.91% YoY to Rs 2,039.49 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Shares of GR Infraprojects shed 0.39% to Rs 975.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

