Gabriel India announces cessation of director

Gabriel India announces cessation of director

Image

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

With effect from 13 February 2025

Gabriel India announced the resignation of Jagdish Kumar (DIN: 00318558), Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from closing of business hours of 13 February 2025. Further, in terms of shareholder's resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting held on 07 August 2020, the term of appointment of Matangi Gowrishankar (DIN: 01518137) as a Non-executive Independent Director of the Company was up to the closing of business hours of 13 February 2025.

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

