Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prism Johnson CEO Anil Suresh Kulkarni resigns

Prism Johnson CEO Anil Suresh Kulkarni resigns

Image

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Prism Johnson announced that Anil Suresh Kulkarni has tendered his resignation from the position of executive director & CEO (RMC) and as director of the company to pursue a career growth opportunity.

Anil Suresh Kulkarni will be relieved from his duties effective from the close of business hours on 28 February 2025.

Prism Johnson (PJL) is an integrated building materials company with a wide range of products such as cement, ready-mixed concrete, tiles, and bath products. The PJL group currently has four divisions: cement, H & R Johnson (HRJ, tile business), ready mix concrete, and RQBE Gen Insurance Co.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 48.12 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 3.45 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales rose 6% YoY to Rs 1,817.17 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

 

Shares of Prism Johnson shed 0.66% to Rs 121.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Wilmar gets shareholders' nod to change firm name

Adani Wilmar gets shareholders' nod to change firm name

All-India Consumer Price Index for agricultural labourers rises 4.61% on year

All-India Consumer Price Index for agricultural labourers rises 4.61% on year

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Power Mech bags order worth Rs 165 crore from BHEL

Power Mech bags order worth Rs 165 crore from BHEL

Bharti Airtel rises after partnering with Ericsson to accelerate 5G evolution

Bharti Airtel rises after partnering with Ericsson to accelerate 5G evolution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon