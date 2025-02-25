Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese shares end lower on trade war concerns

Chinese shares end lower on trade war concerns

Image

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Asian stocks declined on Tuesday as fresh U.S. trade measures against China and President Donald Trump's comments that tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' rekindled fears of a global trade war.

The dollar strengthened on risk-off sentiment, pushing gold prices lower from record highs. Oil extended gains amid fresh sanctions on Iran and a commitment to compensate for overproduction by Iraq.

China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.80 percent to 3,346.04 as the optimism about China's tech sector cooled off and trade war fears resurfaced.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.32 percent to 23,034.02 after the Donald Trump administration targeted China with new trade and investment restrictions, further straining relations between the two economic giants.

 

Alibaba Group Holding shares tumbled 3.8 percent after the company's American depositary receipts fell 10 percent, the biggest decline since October 2022.

The People's Bank of China conducted one-year medium-term lending facility operations on Tuesday and the interest rate on MLF was kept unchanged. The central bank issued CNY 300 billion of one-year MLF at a rate of 2.0 percent. The interest rate was unchanged from the previous operation. Following the operation, the outstanding MLF balance was CNY 4.09 trillion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CLN Energy rallies on bagging $5 million export order

CLN Energy rallies on bagging $5 million export order

Prism Johnson CEO Anil Suresh Kulkarni resigns

Prism Johnson CEO Anil Suresh Kulkarni resigns

Adani Wilmar gets shareholders' nod to change firm name

Adani Wilmar gets shareholders' nod to change firm name

All-India Consumer Price Index for agricultural labourers rises 4.61% on year

All-India Consumer Price Index for agricultural labourers rises 4.61% on year

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon