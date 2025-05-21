BAMPSL Securities standalone net profit declines 6.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 876.92% to Rs 5.08 croreNet profit of BAMPSL Securities declined 6.06% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 876.92% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 246.15% to Rs 1.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 181.95% to Rs 23.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.080.52 877 23.438.31 182 OPM %1.18-5.77 -5.68-1.68 - PBDT0.410.42 -2 1.820.50 264 PBT0.410.42 -2 1.820.49 271 NP0.310.33 -6 1.350.39 246
