Gabriel India standalone net profit rises 20.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.26% to Rs 864.23 crore

Net profit of Gabriel India rose 20.40% to Rs 51.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 864.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 805.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.