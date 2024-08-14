Starlineps Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Venus Remedies Ltd, Vineet Laboratories Ltd, Sakuma Exports Ltd and Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 August 2024. Venus Remedies Ltd, Vineet Laboratories Ltd, Sakuma Exports Ltd and Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Starlineps Enterprises Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 104.4 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 32.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Venus Remedies Ltd tumbled 11.30% to Rs 349.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15345 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6653 shares in the past one month.

Vineet Laboratories Ltd lost 9.37% to Rs 58.59. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12029 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18131 shares in the past one month.

Sakuma Exports Ltd slipped 9.12% to Rs 8.87. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd shed 8.65% to Rs 42.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44639 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6758 shares in the past one month.

