Volumes soar at EPL Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
EPL Ltd clocked volume of 321.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.47 lakh shares
V-Guard Industries Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 August 2024.
EPL Ltd clocked volume of 321.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.47 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.52% to Rs.242.82. Volumes stood at 10.8 lakh shares in the last session.
V-Guard Industries Ltd clocked volume of 76.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.74 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.10% to Rs.520.40. Volumes stood at 14.14 lakh shares in the last session.
PB Fintech Ltd recorded volume of 101.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.90 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.18% to Rs.1,574.30. Volumes stood at 9.11 lakh shares in the last session.
ICICI Securities Ltd notched up volume of 18.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.20% to Rs.803.20. Volumes stood at 14.18 lakh shares in the last session.
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 41.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.27 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.70% to Rs.972.95. Volumes stood at 7.88 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

