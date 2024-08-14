Ethos Q1 PAT rises 26% YoY to Rs 23 cr

The luxury watch retailer's consolidated net profit jumped 25.55% to Rs 22.80 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 18.16 crore reported in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 18.79% to Rs 273.25 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 230.02 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 30.67 crore in Q1 FY25, up 26.27% as against Rs 24.29 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

EBITDA for the quarter was at Rs 49.7 crore, registering a growth of 28.7% on YoY basis. EBITDA margin improved to 17.8% in Q1 FY25, as compared to 16.4% reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.