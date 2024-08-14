Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ethos Q1 PAT rises 26% YoY to Rs 23 cr

Ethos Q1 PAT rises 26% YoY to Rs 23 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
The luxury watch retailer's consolidated net profit jumped 25.55% to Rs 22.80 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 18.16 crore reported in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations grew by 18.79% to Rs 273.25 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 230.02 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Profit before tax stood at Rs 30.67 crore in Q1 FY25, up 26.27% as against Rs 24.29 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.
EBITDA for the quarter was at Rs 49.7 crore, registering a growth of 28.7% on YoY basis. EBITDA margin improved to 17.8% in Q1 FY25, as compared to 16.4% reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.
Ethos is Indias largest chain of luxury watch boutiques with 66 stores across 26 cities in India, and over 65 premium overall brand portfolios and more than 55 exclusive brand portfolios of the worlds top luxury watch brands.
Shares of Ethos dropped 2.35% to Rs 3,105.85 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Google Pixel 9 series

Pixel 9 series: Details of AI features announced at 'Made by Google' event

1,037 police medals for central and state forces announced on I-Day eve

1,037 police medals for central and state forces announced on I-Day eve

H foxconn

Foxconn's quarterly profit surpasses expectations, jumps 6% on AI boom

BofA

10 things global fund managers are saying about equity markets; check here

SC, Supreme Court

Nithari killings: SC to hear CBI's plea against verdict acquitting Koli

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon