GACM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 512.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.52% to Rs 5.13 croreNet profit of GACM Technologies rose 512.20% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 54.52% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.133.32 55 OPM %66.4721.69 -PBDT3.850.59 553 PBT2.620.41 539 NP2.510.41 512
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content