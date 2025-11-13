Kanani Industries consolidated net profit rises 2620.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.89% to Rs 48.72 croreNet profit of Kanani Industries rose 2620.00% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.89% to Rs 48.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales48.7247.35 3 OPM %1.07-0.15 -PBDT1.480.06 2367 PBT1.480.05 2860 NP1.360.05 2620
