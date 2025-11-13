Kilburn Engineering consolidated net profit rises 76.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.02% to Rs 153.60 croreNet profit of Kilburn Engineering rose 76.61% to Rs 26.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 48.02% to Rs 153.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales153.60103.77 48 OPM %25.9022.28 -PBDT40.3320.40 98 PBT37.4219.02 97 NP26.8815.22 77
