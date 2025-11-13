Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit declines 22.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.63% to Rs 1200.57 croreNet profit of Steel Strips Wheels declined 22.97% to Rs 35.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 1200.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1095.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1200.571095.10 10 OPM %9.2810.89 -PBDT80.3789.47 -10 PBT48.0761.92 -22 NP35.5246.11 -23
