GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR leads losers in 'B' group

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd, HMA Agro Industries Ltd, GACM Technologies Ltd and Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 June 2025.
GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR crashed 9.17% to Rs 0.99 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.18 lakh shares in the past one month.
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd tumbled 8.88% to Rs 95.91. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11708 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4027 shares in the past one month.
HMA Agro Industries Ltd lost 7.54% to Rs 33.86. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22581 shares in the past one month.
GACM Technologies Ltd pared 6.25% to Rs 1.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 244.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62.81 lakh shares in the past one month.
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd corrected 5.35% to Rs 251.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71402 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33491 shares in the past one month.
