Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Benchmarks trade with minor gains; pharma shares gain

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; pharma shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The key equity indices witnessed small gains in afternoon trade, tracking positive global cues. The Nifty traded above the 25,100 level. Pharma shares extended gains for the fifth consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 5.21 points or 0.01% to 82,450.29. The Nifty 50 index rose 23.25 points or 0.09% to 25,126.25.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.21%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,180 shares rose and 1,784 shares fell. A total of 160 shares were unchanged.

 

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 4.59% to 14.02.

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate, ED

MUDA scam: ED attaches 92 properties worth ₹100 cr; total now ₹400 cr

Sugar

India exports 516,000 tonnes sugar till June 6 of this year: AISTA

markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade in thin range; IT, Media lead; May SIPs record new high

Sanjay Raut

No ego, ready to take step ahead or back: Raut on Sena (UBT), MNS tie-up

Upcoming IPO

Kent RO, 3 others get Sebi nod for IPOs: Here's all you need to know

The Nifty Pharma index rose 0.52% to 21,941.10. The index gained 2.75% in five consecutive trading sessions.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 2.86%), Natco Pharma (up 1.83%), Alkem Laboratories (up 1.73%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 1.71%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 1.29%), Biocon (up 1.27%), Granules India (up 1.16%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 0.68%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 0.62%), and Lupin (up 0.61%) advanced.

On the other hand, Ajanta Pharma (down 0.82%), Ipca Laboratories (down 0.78%), and Abbott India (down 0.57%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.11% to 6.286 from the previous close of 6.280.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.6250 compared with its close of 85.6675 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement shed 0.22% to Rs 96,958.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.13% to 99.14.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.80% to 4.449.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L&T bags 'major' orders for power transmission and distribution biz

L&T bags 'major' orders for power transmission and distribution biz

Greaves Electric Mobility appoints Vikas Singh as MD

Greaves Electric Mobility appoints Vikas Singh as MD

Zydus receives EIR for the API manufacturing facility at Dabhasa

Zydus receives EIR for the API manufacturing facility at Dabhasa

Board of PTC India Financial Services approves change in directorate

Board of PTC India Financial Services approves change in directorate

Tata Consumer Products allots 4,368 equity shares

Tata Consumer Products allots 4,368 equity shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon