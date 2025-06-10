L&T bags 'major' orders for power transmission and distribution biz

In India, it has won an order to build 765kV and 400kV transmission line jobs pertaining to the integration of a Renewable Energy Zone in Andhra Pradesh.
In the Middle East, the business has received orders to execute a set of 220kV and 132kV Gas Insulated Substations on turnkey basis. These orders come from leading transmission asset owners and operators in the respective countries.
The new orders mark a key milestone for PT&D in its pursuit of delivering future-ready grid infrastructure to help realise the energy transition and sustainable energy goals of its valued customers.
