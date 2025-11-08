Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gagan Gases reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Gagan Gases reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 1.65 crore

Net loss of Gagan Gases reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.651.43 15 OPM %0.616.99 -PBDT0.010.10 -90 PBT-0.010.08 PL NP-0.010.08 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Gujarat Terce Laboratories standalone net profit declines 5.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Cochin Minerals & Rutile standalone net profit declines 58.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Ultramarine & Pigments standalone net profit rises 9.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Torrent Pharma Q2 profit rises 30% YoY

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

