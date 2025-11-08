Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Terce Laboratories standalone net profit declines 5.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Gujarat Terce Laboratories standalone net profit declines 5.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales decline 2.78% to Rs 12.93 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Terce Laboratories declined 5.41% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.78% to Rs 12.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.9313.30 -3 OPM %14.6212.41 -PBDT1.881.60 18 PBT1.781.51 18 NP1.401.48 -5

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

