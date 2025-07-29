GAIL (India) consolidated net profit declines 25.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.65% to Rs 35310.68 croreNet profit of GAIL (India) declined 25.57% to Rs 2369.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3182.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.65% to Rs 35310.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34737.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales35310.6834737.77 2 OPM %10.3913.79 -PBDT4021.565266.01 -24 PBT3028.844113.82 -26 NP2369.203182.93 -26
