Bajaj Healthcare standalone net profit rises 65.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.54% to Rs 148.84 croreNet profit of Bajaj Healthcare rose 65.92% to Rs 11.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.54% to Rs 148.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 132.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales148.84132.25 13 OPM %16.4718.53 -PBDT20.1616.91 19 PBT14.5210.18 43 NP11.837.13 66
