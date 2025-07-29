Madhusudan Masala standalone net profit rises 115.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 116.67% to Rs 64.48 croreNet profit of Madhusudan Masala rose 115.03% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 116.67% to Rs 64.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales64.4829.76 117 OPM %10.3113.21 -PBDT5.442.70 101 PBT4.942.21 124 NP3.721.73 115
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content