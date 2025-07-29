Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 21.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.72% to Rs 52.95 croreNet profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament rose 21.92% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.72% to Rs 52.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales52.9544.23 20 OPM %9.487.62 -PBDT5.023.68 36 PBT4.863.47 40 NP3.172.60 22
