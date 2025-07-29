Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 21.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 21.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 19.72% to Rs 52.95 crore

Net profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament rose 21.92% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.72% to Rs 52.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales52.9544.23 20 OPM %9.487.62 -PBDT5.023.68 36 PBT4.863.47 40 NP3.172.60 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Go Digit General Insurance standalone net profit rises 36.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Go Digit General Insurance standalone net profit rises 36.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Le Lavoir standalone net profit declines 7.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Le Lavoir standalone net profit declines 7.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Bajaj Healthcare standalone net profit rises 65.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Bajaj Healthcare standalone net profit rises 65.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Oasis Securities standalone net profit declines 30.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Oasis Securities standalone net profit declines 30.53% in the June 2025 quarter

NTPC Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 59.07% in the June 2025 quarter

NTPC Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 59.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksZerodha Multi Asset Passive FoFInternational Tiger Day 2025CAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon