Le Lavoir standalone net profit declines 7.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 0.39 croreNet profit of Le Lavoir declined 7.41% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.390.36 8 OPM %28.2155.56 -PBDT0.420.44 -5 PBT0.330.35 -6 NP0.250.27 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content