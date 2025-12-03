GAIL (India) Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 170.22, down 2.73% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.66% in last one year as compared to a 5.98% rally in NIFTY and a 7.05% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
GAIL (India) Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 170.22, down 2.73% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 25929.6. The Sensex is at 84872.4, down 0.31%.GAIL (India) Ltd has eased around 6.28% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35459.4, down 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 102.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.88 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 171.08, down 2.41% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd tumbled 17.66% in last one year as compared to a 5.98% rally in NIFTY and a 7.05% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 14.12 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
