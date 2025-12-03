Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 267.2, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.8% in last one year as compared to a 5.98% rally in NIFTY and a 7.05% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 267.2, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 25929.6. The Sensex is at 84872.4, down 0.31%.Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has lost around 4.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35459.4, down 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 152.56 lakh shares in last one month.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 269.1, down 0.04% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd tumbled 17.8% in last one year as compared to a 5.98% rally in NIFTY and a 7.05% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 16.11 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade with moderate cuts; European markets advance

Barometers trade with moderate cuts; European markets advance

SC says illegal migrants have no rights in India

SC says illegal migrants have no rights in India

Jaykay Enterprises announces its listing on NSE

Jaykay Enterprises announces its listing on NSE

PSU bank stocks tumble as Government rules out FDI limit hike

PSU bank stocks tumble as Government rules out FDI limit hike

India's Growth Outlook: Strong Investment, Steady Consumption, and Easing Inflation Ahead

India's Growth Outlook: Strong Investment, Steady Consumption, and Easing Inflation Ahead

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon