Suzlon Energy Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 52.49, down 1.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22.49% in last one year as compared to a 5.98% rally in NIFTY and a 7.05% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
Suzlon Energy Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 52.49, down 1.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 25929.6. The Sensex is at 84872.4, down 0.31%.Suzlon Energy Ltd has lost around 12.5% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35459.4, down 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 267.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 674.97 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 52.71, down 1.81% on the day. Suzlon Energy Ltd tumbled 22.49% in last one year as compared to a 5.98% rally in NIFTY and a 7.05% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 24.07 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
