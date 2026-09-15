GAIL (India) Ltd extends slide

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 170.89, down 1.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.23% in last one year as compared to a 7.71% slide in NIFTY and a 5.66% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 170.89, down 1.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23294.15. The Sensex is at 74528.29, down 0.34%.GAIL (India) Ltd has lost around 0.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37935.2, down 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 171.08, down 2% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd tumbled 6.23% in last one year as compared to a 7.71% slide in NIFTY and a 5.66% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 12.19 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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