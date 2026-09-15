Tech Mahindra Ltd sees continued gains

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1595.4, up 3.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.17% in last one year as compared to a 7.58% fall in NIFTY and a 17.5% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1595.4, up 3.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 23327.15. The Sensex is at 74671.32, down 0.15%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has dropped around 0.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28921.5, up 3.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1597.2, up 3.64% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 4.17% in last one year as compared to a 7.58% fall in NIFTY and a 17.5% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 37.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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