GAIL (India) Ltd Slides 0.84%

GAIL (India) Ltd has lost 1.94% over last one month compared to 0.37% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.68% drop in the SENSEX

GAIL (India) Ltd fell 0.84% today to trade at Rs 171.8. The BSE Oil & Gas index is down 0.1% to quote at 26024.49. The index is down 0.37 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd decreased 0.76% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 0.72% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 1.12 % over last one year compared to the 3.69% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

GAIL (India) Ltd has lost 1.94% over last one month compared to 0.37% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.68% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6064 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.61 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 186.8 on 27 Nov 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 134.35 on 23 Mar 2026.