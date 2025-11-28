GAIL (India) Ltd Slides 5.55%

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
GAIL (India) Ltd has lost 6.04% over last one month compared to 0.66% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.93% rise in the SENSEX
GAIL (India) Ltd fell 5.55% today to trade at Rs 173.6. The BSE Oil & Gas index is down 0.52% to quote at 28334.49. The index is down 0.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd decreased 0.69% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd lost 0.61% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 6.74 % over last one year compared to the 8.54% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
GAIL (India) Ltd has lost 6.04% over last one month compared to 0.66% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.93% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4.76 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.84 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 213.3 on 06 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 150.6 on 04 Mar 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content