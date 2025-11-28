Friday, November 28, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 0.72%

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has lost 1.19% over last one month compared to 4.4% fall in BSE Metal index and 0.93% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained 0.72% today to trade at Rs 477.7. The BSE Metal index is up 0.3% to quote at 34136.26. The index is down 4.4 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd increased 0.5% and Adani Enterprises Ltd added 0.23% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 12.52 % over last one year compared to the 8.54% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has lost 1.19% over last one month compared to 4.4% fall in BSE Metal index and 0.93% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9715 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.99 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 546.95 on 10 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 378.65 on 03 Mar 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

