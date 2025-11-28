Friday, November 28, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ABD Maestro collaborates with Ospree Duty Free

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

To offer its super-premium and luxury portfolio at Mumbai International Airport

ABD Maestro, the super-premium and luxury spirits brand company and a subsidiary of Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD), with Bollywood icon Ranveer Singh as Co-Founder and Creative Partner announced a strategic collaboration with Ospree Duty Free.

ABD Maestro's super-premium and luxury portfolio will now be available at the Mumbai International Airport, with plans to expand its presence in all Ospree Duty Free outlets in India. This expansion strengthens its association with one of India's fastest-growing travel retail operators and forms a key pillar in ABD Maestro's strategy to focus on closely engaging international travellers.

 

nternational travellers will now be able to experience a selection of ABD Maestro's leading brands, including ARTHAUS Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, ZOYA Special Batch Gin, WOODBURNS Contemporary Indian Malt Whisky, and RUSSIAN STANDARD Vodka at the Mumbai International Airport. The collaboration enhances ABD Maestro's visibility and presence at a sought-after consumer touchpoint with Ospree Duty Free offering travellers the opportunity to seek and discover the fine range of products.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Shares of Sudeep Pharma list in B group

Zydus Life gets US FDA nod for generic version of antidiabetic combination drug Glyxambi

All India house price index rises 2.2% annually in Q2, reports RBI

SEPC FZE wins energy infrastructure project in UAE

Stock Alert: VST Tillers Tractors, Zydus Life, Oriental Rail Infra, Rajratan Global Wire

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

