Friday, November 28, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR likely to stay range bound; higher oil prices may weigh

INR likely to stay range bound; higher oil prices may weigh

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Indian rupee could continue to stay range bound in opening trades on Friday amid lack of major cues from overnight equities although rising international oil prices could weigh on the counter. Yesterday, rupee lost momentum and depreciated 8 paise to settle at 89.30 against the US dollar amid a firm greenback due to its higher demand from importers and banks. However, foreign capital infusion into domestic stock markets and lower crude oil prices in the international market supported the counter at lower levels. Indian benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty50 climbed to new all-time record highs during intraday moves, as shares extended recent gains on positive global cues amid rising optimism the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates by 25 basis points in December. The benchmark BSE Sensex, which climbed to 86,055.86, was up 33.63 points or 0.39% at 85,943.14 a little while ago. The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 scaled a new peak at 23,310.45, was up 78.00 points or 0.3% at 26,283.95.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ABD Maestro collaborates with Ospree Duty Free

ABD Maestro collaborates with Ospree Duty Free

Shares of Sudeep Pharma list in B group

Shares of Sudeep Pharma list in B group

Zydus Life gets US FDA nod for generic version of antidiabetic combination drug Glyxambi

Zydus Life gets US FDA nod for generic version of antidiabetic combination drug Glyxambi

All India house price index rises 2.2% annually in Q2, reports RBI

All India house price index rises 2.2% annually in Q2, reports RBI

SEPC FZE wins energy infrastructure project in UAE

SEPC FZE wins energy infrastructure project in UAE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySperm FreezingEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon