Tashi India consolidated net profit rises 40.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Tashi India rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.130.12 8 OPM %38.4633.33 -PBDT0.090.07 29 PBT0.090.06 50 NP0.070.05 40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content