Praveg consolidated net profit declines 35.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 95.49% to Rs 23.40 croreNet profit of Praveg declined 35.04% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 95.49% to Rs 23.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.4011.97 95 OPM %27.0537.26 -PBDT5.984.88 23 PBT1.021.64 -38 NP0.761.17 -35
