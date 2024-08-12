Praveg consolidated net profit declines 35.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 95.49% to Rs 23.40 crore

Net profit of Praveg declined 35.04% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 95.49% to Rs 23.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.23.4011.9727.0537.265.984.881.021.640.761.17