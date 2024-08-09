Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit declines 4.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.39% to Rs 22.75 croreNet profit of Galaxy Bearings declined 4.60% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.39% to Rs 22.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.7528.94 -21 OPM %14.0711.89 -PBDT5.054.93 2 PBT4.614.53 2 NP3.323.48 -5
