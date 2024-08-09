Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit declines 4.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.39% to Rs 22.75 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Bearings declined 4.60% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.39% to Rs 22.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.22.7528.9414.0711.895.054.934.614.533.323.48