Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 19.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.61% to Rs 101.42 crore

Net profit of Century Extrusions rose 19.70% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.61% to Rs 101.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.101.4291.696.225.854.143.503.272.772.432.03