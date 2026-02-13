Friday, February 13, 2026 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Accel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Sales rise 5.25% to Rs 40.28 crore

Net loss of Accel reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.25% to Rs 40.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 38.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales40.2838.27 5 OPM %7.879.38 -PBDT2.431.93 26 PBT0.810.37 119 NP-0.080.27 PL

Feb 13 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

