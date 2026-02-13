Aayush Wellness consolidated net profit declines 3.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 73.74% to Rs 44.53 crore

Net profit of Aayush Wellness declined 3.67% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 73.74% to Rs 44.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.44.5325.630.924.251.061.091.051.091.051.09

