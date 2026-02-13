Aayush Wellness consolidated net profit declines 3.67% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 73.74% to Rs 44.53 croreNet profit of Aayush Wellness declined 3.67% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 73.74% to Rs 44.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales44.5325.63 74 OPM %0.924.25 -PBDT1.061.09 -3 PBT1.051.09 -4 NP1.051.09 -4
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 11:51 AM IST