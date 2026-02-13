DCW standalone net profit declines 63.49% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 9.63% to Rs 519.81 croreNet profit of DCW declined 63.49% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 519.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 474.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales519.81474.17 10 OPM %8.7012.02 -PBDT33.8745.53 -26 PBT7.5320.24 -63 NP4.9013.42 -63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 109.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 11:51 AM IST