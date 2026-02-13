DCW standalone net profit declines 63.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.63% to Rs 519.81 crore

Net profit of DCW declined 63.49% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 519.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 474.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.519.81474.178.7012.0233.8745.537.5320.244.9013.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News