Viviana Power Tech consolidated net profit rises 129.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 226.33% to Rs 117.87 crore

Net profit of Viviana Power Tech rose 129.94% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 226.33% to Rs 117.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.117.8736.1211.8816.3612.614.7112.444.647.913.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News