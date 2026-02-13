Viviana Power Tech consolidated net profit rises 129.94% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 226.33% to Rs 117.87 croreNet profit of Viviana Power Tech rose 129.94% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 226.33% to Rs 117.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales117.8736.12 226 OPM %11.8816.36 -PBDT12.614.71 168 PBT12.444.64 168 NP7.913.44 130
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 11:51 AM IST