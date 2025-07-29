Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 42.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.75% to Rs 1127.78 croreNet profit of Gallantt Ispat rose 42.60% to Rs 173.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 121.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 1127.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1159.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1127.781159.69 -3 OPM %21.8918.51 -PBDT248.03209.34 18 PBT216.37179.34 21 NP173.79121.87 43
